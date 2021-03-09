Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,501,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374,800 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned approximately 0.66% of Apollo Global Management worth $73,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,861,000 after acquiring an additional 136,034 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,552,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,314 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APO opened at $49.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.30. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of -59.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.56%.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

