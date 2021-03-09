Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $51.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE:APO opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,552,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

