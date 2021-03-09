Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.60

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 3175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.
The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.
About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.
