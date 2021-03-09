Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.60

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.60 and last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 3175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMEH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 469,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 62,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company, leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver quality care to its patients.

