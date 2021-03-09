AppCoins Price Reaches $0.0803 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for about $0.0803 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $19.71 million and approximately $429,376.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00057384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.21 or 0.00787784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00027206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00065789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00030449 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,411,546 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,411,545 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

AppCoins Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.