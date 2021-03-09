Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s stock price rose 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $155.42 and last traded at $149.70. Approximately 1,392,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,375,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.14.

APPN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.33 and its 200-day moving average is $127.47.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Appian by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Appian by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

