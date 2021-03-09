Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Trading 9.2% Higher

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) shares traded up 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.54. 568,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,872,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.