Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 192.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of AGTC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 29,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 114,221 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 68,418 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

