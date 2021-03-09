Applied Materials (AMAT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT):

2/25/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $113.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $118.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $124.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $96.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $140.00.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $112.00.

2/16/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $87.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $74.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/26/2021 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

1/25/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $130.00.

1/18/2021 – Applied Materials had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $8.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,007,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,675,239. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $124.50. The company has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

