Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is Breakline Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Breakline Capital LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,667 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.9% of Breakline Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Breakline Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $112.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.03. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

