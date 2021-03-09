Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Trading 10.8% Higher

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s stock price traded up 10.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.42 and last traded at $64.72. 182,414 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 96,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.42.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08.
Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)
Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).
Read More: Support Level
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.