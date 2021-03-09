Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares shot up 8.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.45. 810,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 883,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $225.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

In related news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 25,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $198,635.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at $717,594.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

