Apria (NYSE:APR) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apria in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Apria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE:APR traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.98. 4,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,180. Apria has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $28.01.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

