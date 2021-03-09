Apria (NYSE:APR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s previous close.
APR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NYSE APR opened at $21.59 on Monday. Apria has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $28.01.
About Apria
There is no company description available for Apria Inc
Further Reading: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.