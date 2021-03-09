Apria (NYSE:APR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Apria (NYSE:APR) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.06% from the company’s previous close.

APR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE APR opened at $21.59 on Monday. Apria has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $28.01.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

