Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.93. 11,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,433. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.56. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

