Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.63.

APTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $310.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02.

In related news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 20,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132,459 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 7,994,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,976,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,936,000 after buying an additional 3,775,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,889,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,335,000 after buying an additional 912,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,400,000. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

