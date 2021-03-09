Aragon Trading Up 21.7% This Week (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $210.84 million and $37.53 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $5.32 or 0.00009869 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00057180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.87 or 0.00784043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00027479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00030478 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars.

