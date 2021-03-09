Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 302.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARAV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $103.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.20. Aravive has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

