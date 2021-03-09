Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Up 9.4%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares shot up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 525,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,035,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $61.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 27,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

