ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) PT Raised to $31.00

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of MT stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.86. 275,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,963. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.28. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of ArcelorMittal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 176,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 35,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 224,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

