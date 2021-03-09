Archer DAO Governance Token Price Tops $1.15 on Major Exchanges (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002074 BTC on popular exchanges. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and approximately $568,856.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00059437 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (CRYPTO:ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,006,097 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Archer DAO Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

