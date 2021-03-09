Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT Lowered to $35.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price objective lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARCT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.99. 54,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

