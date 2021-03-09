Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price shot up 12.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.84 and last traded at $48.39. 847,136 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,551,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 198,866 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

