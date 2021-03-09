Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Bought by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 170.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,366 shares during the period. Arcus Biosciences comprises about 4.1% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.54% of Arcus Biosciences worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 104,860 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $34.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RCUS shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.42.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.