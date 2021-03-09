Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Up 9%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares were up 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.11 and last traded at $33.02. Approximately 164,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 287,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $53,462.50. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $330,804.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,969,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $471,149 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,236 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after buying an additional 489,812 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

