Ardor Hits Market Cap of $230.56 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $230.56 million and approximately $37.49 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000423 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ardor Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor

Ardor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

