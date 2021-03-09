Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARNA. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.94. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $106,823.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at $427,294. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $4,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,228 shares of company stock valued at $10,838,149 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 43,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.