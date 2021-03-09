Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.67

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.67 and last traded at $53.62, with a volume of 3019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.49.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.21, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 87,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $4,219,918.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,847,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 773,904 shares of company stock valued at $38,069,644 over the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Ares Management by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 195.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,809,000 after buying an additional 50,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

