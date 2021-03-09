Argent Trust Co Buys 2,399 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.2% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after purchasing an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,827,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $254.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $55.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.