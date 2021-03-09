Argent Trust Co Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Argent Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $44.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,052.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,762. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,997.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,738.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.