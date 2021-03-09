argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $326.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $311.00 to $326.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $6.08 on Monday, hitting $295.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,807. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.59. argenx has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.54 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.64). As a group, research analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

