Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARNGF shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

