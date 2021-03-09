Argus Raises Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to $100.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Argus from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.15.
Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.29. The stock had a trading volume of 50,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $90.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 69,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
