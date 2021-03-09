Argus Raises Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to $100.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Argus from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.15.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.29. The stock had a trading volume of 50,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $90.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 69,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.