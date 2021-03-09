Arion (ARION) Trading 82.8% Higher This Week

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, Arion has traded up 82.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arion has a total market capitalization of $145,896.58 and approximately $145.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion token can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.27 or 0.00509335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00068932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00075303 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00077213 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $271.15 or 0.00507240 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,646,614 tokens. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

