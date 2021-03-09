Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $640.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post sales of $640.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $644.60 million and the lowest is $629.84 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $523.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Shares of ANET opened at $267.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $305.38 and a 200-day moving average of $261.83. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $326.60.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,762,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,559. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 52,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.27, for a total value of $14,518,541.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,118.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,391 shares of company stock valued at $73,765,351. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 10,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $2,075,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

