Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.39

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.39 and last traded at C$32.96, with a volume of 152072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.97.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATZ shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$23.50 to C$29.50 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.42.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$278.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$269.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

