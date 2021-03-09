ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Position Lifted by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 3.5% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,251,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $218,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 96.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 145.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $115.57 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.19.

