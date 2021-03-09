Ark Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $178.88 million and approximately $17.42 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,840,510 coins and its circulating supply is 127,719,613 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars.

