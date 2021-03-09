Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Kepler Capital Markets

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

ARKAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners cut Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

ARKAY stock opened at $114.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Arkema has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.