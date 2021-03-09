Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock Price Up 10%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)’s share price rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 1,042,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,663,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

ARLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $613.44 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 507 shares of company stock worth $4,169 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

