Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,493 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

SCHD stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62.

