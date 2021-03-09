Armor Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,755 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 5.4% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period.

Shares of FTEC opened at $102.94 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15.

