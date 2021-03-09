Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up 2.6% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Duke Energy by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 79,401 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after purchasing an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $89.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.53. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.