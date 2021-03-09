Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

CSCO traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $47.07. 392,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,621,719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.