Armor Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $297.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,527. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.25. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.