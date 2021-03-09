Armor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises approximately 1.8% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,024 shares of company stock worth $6,824,136 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

DLR stock opened at $130.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.89. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

