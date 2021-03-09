Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 513.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,949 shares during the period. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,028,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,724,000 after buying an additional 245,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,204,000 after buying an additional 140,901 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,888,000 after buying an additional 211,987 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 584,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,318,000 after buying an additional 41,084 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 549,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 358,394 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $21.95 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55.

