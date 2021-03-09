Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.7% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 13.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

