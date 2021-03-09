Armor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,109 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. The Southern accounts for 1.9% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $457,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $58.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.