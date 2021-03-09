Armor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,649 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.42. The stock had a trading volume of 272,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,157,883. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

