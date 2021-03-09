Armor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.6% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM opened at $117.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $611.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.73. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

